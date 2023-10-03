Paris Fashion Week served as the perfect grand finale for the weeks-long string of runway shows across the globe.

The highly anticipated event, which followed Milan Fashion Week, London Fashion Week and New York Fashion Week, kicked off on September 25 and ended on October 3. The most popular and sought-after fashion houses, including Chanel, Miu Miu, Louis Vuitton, Mugler, Valentino and more showcased their best designs for the spring/summer 2024 season.

Hollywood’s hottest names — including Zendaya, Usher, Kim Kardashian, Penélope Cruz and Cate Blanchett — took in the latest trends from the front row while Angela Bassett, Paris Hilton, Viola Davis and others surprised Us by strutting their stuff on the catwalk. Pros including Irina Shayk, Gigi Hadid and icon Helena Christensen also owned the runway — which came as no surprise.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Keep scrolling to see the best celebrity sightings from Paris Fashion Week: