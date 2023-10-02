Your account
Stylish

Zendaya Is a Goddess in Gold Chain-Adorned Zipper Dress at Louis Vuitton Show 

By
Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show During PFW
Zendaya Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya was a heavenly sight at the Louis Vuitton spring/summer runway show on Monday, October 2.

The 27-year-old actress (a.k.a. fashion’s favorite “It Girl”) arrived at the Paris Fashion Week event, commanding attention in a crisp white gown. The eye-catching number featured a plunging neckline that was equipped with zip-up construction. The dress was finished with gold chain straps and a cascading train, making Zendaya look like a real-life goddess. 

The Euphoria star accessorized with metallic jewelry and wore her brunette locks bone straight. For glam, she donned rosy cheeks, sharp brows, a pink lip and dramatic lashes. She completed her look with a delicate pink manicure.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show During PFW 2
Zendaya Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

Zendaya’s appearance at the presentation comes after she attended the luxury label’s spring/summer menswear show — Pharrell Williams’ first as the brand’s artistic director — in June. Williams’ role with Louis Vuitton succeeded the late Virgil Abloh who held the position from 2018 to his death at age 41 in November 2021. (The Chicago native passed away following a private battle with cancer.) 

In April, Zendaya was announced as Louis Vuitton’s newest house ambassador. Along with the exciting reveal, Louis Vuitton unveiled a new campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag, featuring Zendaya. In the shots taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Zendaya modeled the popular purse, which launched in 2013 and is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

The Dune star, who was dressed by stylist Law Roach for the shoot, complemented the accessories with a skintight black mini dress in one shot and a white zip-up ensemble in a different snap. For glam, Zendaya wore her golden locks loose, down her back and donned dewy makeup — brought to life by Antoinette Hill.

Zendaya at Louis Vuitton Show During PFW 3
Zendaya Jacopo Raule/Getty Images

In addition to Louis Vuitton, Zendaya serves as a Bulgari brand ambassador alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Anne Hathaway

Stars Attend Louis Vuitton Men's Spring-Summer 2024 Show

Hathaway, 40, and Zendaya made headlines in May 2022 when they starred in a Bulgari campaign video directed by Paolo Sorrentino. In the short film, the duo showed off selections from the brand while exploring Rome. 

“Accept Rome’s heartwarming invitation and search for joy and wonder in every moment, meaning beauty in the most surprising places — knowing that staying curious opens us up to an infinity of bliss opportunities,” Bulgari wrote alongside the clip via Twitter at the time. 

