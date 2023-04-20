Drumroll, please! Zendaya is the new face of Louis Vuitton.

The 26-year-old actress was announced as the luxury label’s house ambassador on Thursday, April 20. Along with the exciting reveal, Louis Vuitton unveiled a new campaign in promotion of its iconic Capucines bag, featuring the Euphoria star. In the shots taken by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Zendaya modeled the popular purse, which launched in 2013 and is named after the Rue Neuve-des-Capucines — the Paris street where Louis Vuitton opened his first store in 1854.

The Dune star, who was dressed by retired stylist Law Roach for the shoot, complemented the accessories with a skintight black mini dress in one shot and a white zip-up ensemble in a different snap. For glam, Zendaya wore her golden locks loose, down her back and donned dewy makeup — brought to life by Antoinette Hill.

Zendaya’s new gig comes after she sat front row at Louis Vuitton’s fall/winter 2023 show last month. The Malcolm & Marie actress showed Us her wild side at the March 6 preview in an animal print ensemble. The look included a tiger print blazer, which she wore open to show off a black bra. Zendaya paired the outerwear piece with coordinating shorts and a black belt.

The California native kept the jungle theme going with her footwear, completing the outfit with a pair of knee-high boots that matched the pattern of her jacket and bottoms. Zendaya accessorized with dainty necklaces and wore her brunette lob in bouncy curls.

At the show, she was all smiles as she posed with designer Nicolas Ghesquiere and Pharrell Williams. The “Happy” singer, 49, was named artistic director of menswear for Louis Vuitton in February, succeeding the late Virgil Abloh.

“I am glad to welcome Pharrell back home, after our collaborations in 2004 and 2008 for Louis Vuitton, as our new men’s creative director,” Pietro Beccari, Louis Vuitton’s chairman and CEO, said in a statement via Instagram on February 14. “His creative vision beyond fashion will undoubtedly lead Louis Vuitton towards a new and very exciting chapter.”

Abloh held the position until his death at age 41 in November 2021. The Chicago native, who passed away following a private battle with cancer, joined the fashion house in 2018. With the label, Abloh unveiled nine collections, all of which featured vibrant bags, sweaters and more that reimagined Louis Vuitton’s classic designs.