A new chapter! Law Roach announced his sudden retirement.

The celebrity stylist, 44, took to Instagram on Tuesday, March 14 to share the news that he will no longer be working in the fashion industry. He posted a screenshot of the word “Retire” and captioned the post: “My Cup is empty….. thank you to everyone who’ve supported me and my career over the years. Every person that trusted me with their image, I’m so grateful for you all.” The Illinois native continued, “If this business was just about the clothes I would do it for the rest of my life but unfortunately it’s not! The politics , the lies and false narratives finally got me! You win … I’m out. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Friends and fans were quick to comment on the alarming news and begged the stylist to stay in the field. Model Naomi Campbell wrote, “Law I won’t let you !!!! We don’t quit .. strived to hard.” Designer Christian Siriano added, “Absolutely not,” and actress Niecy Nash commented “We all come or go on our OWN terms. If you’re done because you want your next role, blessings to you…. If you’re having a ‘moment,’ keep your main character energy! Either way: you got this! 💪🏽.”

Roach has worked with stars including Zendaya, Hunter Schafer, Megan Thee Stallion, Issa Rae, Keke Palmer, Emma Watson, Anya Taylor Joy, Ariana Grande and many more.

Roach started styling Zendaya, now 26, more than a decade ago when she was only 14 years old. Some of the Euphoria star’s most iconic looks were styled by Roach. One memorable red carpet moment came at the 2019 Met Gala, where she dressed up in an elaborate Cinderella gown designed by Tommy Hilfiger. The duo even held hands on the red carpet ​with Roach dressed as her fairy godmother.

Another fabulous moment he styled for her was her wet look at the 2021 Dune premiere in Venice, Italy. The Balmain getup hugged her body perfectly and featured a scoop neck and thigh-high slit.

In a January 2021 interview with Women’s Wear Daily, the stylist opened up about his long working relationship with Zendaya. “It doesn’t seem like 10 years at all. We’ve had a lot of looks and a lot of moments over this decade and every time seems just as magical as the first,” he gushed.

​The stylist continued, “We know each other like the back of our hands. I’ve been very blessed to be a part of the curation of her style and her fashion identity. We call each other our fashion soulmates.”

Zendaya has yet to comment on his retirement announcement.