Anya Taylor-Joy is a fashionable breath of fresh air! The actress consistently commands attention on and off the red carpet, dazzling Us with whimsical gowns, flirty mini dresses and more.

It’s hard to not notice the Florida native thanks to her long platinum tresses and her piercing eyes, which she carefully highlights through her luxury wardrobe. Though she’s been on the scene for years, Taylor-Joy got her big break with the Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. Since the drama’s debut in October 2020, the screen queen has become a household name — and has cemented herself as a bona fide fashionista.

When reflecting on Taylor-Joy’s best looks, it’s impossible to choose just one. Among her standouts, however, is the dainty vintage Bob Mackie wedding dress she wore to the Los Angeles premiere of Emma in February 2020. The floor-length frock featured crystals throughout and a bustier bodice. She paired the look with a collar necklace and had her hair styled in a messy but chic updo.

In September 2021, the Golden Globe winner was way ahead of the Barbiecore craze, attending the Becoming Led Zeppelin premiere during the Venice International Film Festival in a bright pink satin dress by Dior Haute Couture. The look featured a sweetheart neckline and a massive bow at the waist. She accessorized the look a coordinating fascinator.

Months later, she was announced as the fashion house’s latest global brand ambassador. She went on to turn heads at the 2021 Emmys in a champagne-colored gown by the brand that was completed with a sunny yellow train.

The Peaky Blinders alum’s place in the fashion world was solidified at the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards, where she received the Face of the Year honor. For the celebratory occasion, she looked retro in a cinched purple blazer by Oscar de la Renta, which was made custom for her. The outerwear piece was teamed with a micro miniskirt, sheer black tights and silky pointed-toe pumps. She added a bit of contrast with animal print gloves and a matching hat.

Flash-forward to November 2022, the Last Night in Soho star was a vibrant sight in a cobalt blue creation from Alexander McQueen at the Menu premiere in London. The ensemble, which debuted in the fashion house’s spring 2023 collection, was made of leather and included an asymmetrical skirt.

Keep scrolling to see Taylor-Joy’s best fashion moments of all time: