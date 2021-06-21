BFF Goals! Anya Taylor-Joy Prevents Cara Delevingne’s Wardrobe Malfunction

Girl code! Anya Taylor-Joy wasn’t about to let Cara Delevingne step into the Dior fashion show with a twisted dress — oh, no.

Instead, she swooped in to save the day, fixing her new friend’s fringe frock before heading into the Panathenaic stadium in Athens, Greece, where the brand showed off their new cruise collection.

The 25-year-old actress’ good deed didn’t go unnoticed, as Delevingne, 28, was eternally grateful. In fact, she even took to Instagram to share a wholesome tribute to the Queen’s Gambit star.

“Find people that will tell you when you have something your teeth and when you need it most, tell you things you may not want to hear,” the model captioned her Sunday, June 20, Instagram post. “Connection is the only way we can learn and grow so be the women that fixes another women’s crown (dress) instead of pointing out that it was crooked.”

In the accompanying video, Taylor-Joy is the ultimate wardrobe malfunction-preventing, style-saving fairy godmother, combing her perfectly manicured fingers through Delevingne’s fringe midi-length gown all in an effort to detangle the dress.

She twists and turns her, ensuring that the model struts into the fashion show with every piece of fabric in its proper place.

The heartwarming friendship post obviously prompted Delevingne’s 43.4 million followers to share their two cents, with many obsessing over the pair’s new BFF status.

“The duo I didn’t know I needed,” one user wrote. Another added: “You guys are too cute omg.”

Others couldn’t get enough of Taylor-Joy and Delevingne’s fabulous fashion, as the ladies looked like IRL Greek goddesses. “It’s like looking at 2 living paintings,” one fan said. Someone else chimed in: “Stunning as always.”

It’s no surprise that both stars chose Dior for the evening’s occasion. While Delevingne went a little edgier for the event, Taylor-Joy opted for full glam.

She wore a shimmery gold gown that was cinched at the waist. It also featured thick straps that transitioned into a flowing cape. As for her hair? The Emma actress rocked a braided headband, which was embellished with some gold flakes.

When it came to accessories, the new friends were on the same page — they wore the same shoes! And thankfully, there was no jealousy or who wore it best competition. After all, imitation is the best form of flattery.

“Also wearing the same thing as someone else only means you have good taste …” Delevingne added to her caption.