Anya Taylor-Joy doesn’t play around when it comes to couture! The 25-year-old actress has become quite the fashion force over the past year — and her debut hosting gig for Saturday Night Live was no exception.

The Queen’s Gambit star made the stage her own personal runway, wearing nine (yes, nine!) different off-the-runway outfits for her stint as show host.

She kicked off the very stylish Saturday night in a sleek Peter Do white silk dress from the Fall 2021 collection. The gorgeous gown features a French-cut top and feather accents along the shoulder.

Of course accessories were of the essence. Taylor-Joy wore Giuseppe Zanotti heels and nearly $57,700 worth of Tiffany & Co. diamonds.

When it came to beauty, the Emma star enlisted the help of hairstylist Gregory Russell and makeup artist Georgie Eisdell.

“Because Anya had so many different looks, I wanted the hair to be sleek and timeless,” Russell said in a press release. “I created a sleek, clean look that was versatile yet strong.”

To achieve her shiny strands, Russell prepped the hair with Pureology Color Fanatic Multi-Tasking Leave-In and Smooth Perfection Serum. After blowing out her blonde locks with the Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Hair Dryer, he “took one-inch sections and used my Olivia Garden Ceramic + Ion Flat Iron to straighten the lengths to perfection.”

Eisdell followed the same versatility motto, creating a complete Dior face beat that “could work with multiple character changes and a lot of costume changes.”

Taylor-Joy’s eye makeup took center-stage, as Eisdell created a gorgeous metallic shimmer using the Diorshow Mono Couleur Couture in Gris Dior. She also applied three coats of the Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara to make sure her lashes were “full and fluffy.”

The first look was certainly one for the books, but the American-born Agenting-British actress had plenty of outfit changes ahead — and she made sure to give fans a heads up.

“Now that you’re hearing my accent, you may be surprised to know I was born in Miami, raised between Argentina and London and my first language is Spanish. So legally, my ethnicity is Fashion Week,” she joked.

With that said, the Golden Globe Award winning actress switched into three additional outfits throughout the course of the show. She stunned in a silky black Dice Kayek gown with a bow accent from the brand’s Fall 2021 collection, rocked a Molly Goddard tulle minidress from the Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection and slipped into a Brandon Maxwell Resort 2022 cheetah-print slip dress.

Taylor-Joy’s also promo images for SNL were just as glamourous. She rocked a Vivetta Resort 2019 Blazer dress, Fall 2021 Carolina Herrera mini dress with a sweetheart neckline, red tulle Christian Dior gown from the Fall 2021 collection and an Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2020 peach gown with a feather hem.

Our favorite however was a Philosophy di Lorenzo Serafini red and white checkered two piece set from the Spring 2021 Ready-to-Wear collection that would certainly have Beth Harmon’s stamp of approval.

Keep scrolling to see the star’s high-fashion frocks from Saturday Night Live!