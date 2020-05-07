Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson: The Way They Were

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson’s relationship has always kept fans guessing, beginning with the moment they were first romantically linked. What started in August 2018 led to a whirlwind romance that was private to most.

The model and Pretty Little Liars alum sparked relationship rumors when they were spotted kissing while waiting for a taxi at Heathrow Airport in London in 2018. They were first friends, however, after meeting on the set of Her Smell.

“Ashley and Cara were at Kylie [Jenner’s] birthday party and left together,” a source told Us Weekly exclusively in August 2018. “They’ve been hanging out since filming started [on their movie].”

In October 2018, Us confirmed that the pair were dating. “This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” a source told Us about Benson. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship.”

They’re “madly, madly in love” an insider told Us in June 2019, after the couple celebrated their one-year anniversary and moved in together to Delevingne’s Los Angeles home. “They are so great. All their friends mix well together. They have never been happier. Their relationship is really healthy.”

After keeping their romance quiet for a year, the Suicide Squad actress posted a steamy video of herself making out with Benson in honor of LGBT Pride month in June 2019. A few days later, the two stepped out for the TrevorLIVE gala in New York City, where Delevingne publicly gushed about her girlfriend.

“She is one of the people that helped me love myself when I needed it most and I really needed it,” she said at the event. “She showed me what real love is and showed me how to accept it, which was a lot harder than I thought. I love you, Sprinkles.”

The duo have traveled together and have been spotted at fashion shows with their friends, many of whom are fellow actresses and models.

In December 2019, the U.K. native caused speculation that she’d broken up with the Spring Breakers actress after her Twitter account was hacked on December 9. At the time, the account posted, “Me and Ashley broke up.”

Despite missing Benson’s birthday celebration on December 11, Delevingne posted a sweet tribute to her love on her actual birthday a week later, calling her, “my safe place.”

“There is so much I could say but something I love and cherish most about us is that I don’t need to because YOU KNOW and that’s all that matters,” she wrote via Instagram on December 18. “It’s you and me which is my favourite.”

On May 6, 2020, Us confirmed that the pair had called it quits after nearly two years together.

Scroll down to relive Delevingne and Benson’s relationship over the years.