Better than ever. Ashley Benson is “very happy” in her relationship with Cara Delevingne, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Ashley and Cara are dating. This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” the source explains. “This relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

Benson, 28, and Delevingne, 26, first sparked romance rumors in August after the pair were spotted leaving Kylie Jenner’s birthday party together. An insider told Us at the time that they met on the set of the upcoming film Her Smell. “They’ve been hanging out since filming started,” the insider told Us on August 10.

The two women fueled speculation after the Pretty Little Liars alum posted a photo of herself wearing a dainty gold necklace featuring the letters “C” and “A” on August 11 via Instagram. Three days later, Benson and Delevingne were seen kissing at an airport in London.

Fans thought the Spring Breakers actress confirmed her relationship status last month after Benson — or someone using her account — commented “Mine” on photos of Delevingne. Benson later said her Instagram had been hacked.

More recently, Benson shared a message on Instagram that read “You are magic” on Tuesday, October 23, to which the model replied in the comments section, “Yes you are.”

Benson was previously in an on-off relationship with Justin Bieber’s former “swagger coach” Ryan Good. Delevingne, for her part, has been linked to Michelle Rodriguez and St. Vincent.

