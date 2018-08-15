Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson Kiss in London Airport

Are sparks flying? Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson were spotted kissing in an airport in London.

The model, 26, and the Pretty Little Liars alum — who will costar in Her Smell together later this year — locked lips several times as they waited for a taxi in Heathrow Airport on Tuesday, August 14. The duo kept their wardrobes casual, with a tan jacket and gray sweatpants paired with braids for Delevingne, and a denim jacket, white T-shirt, black pants and black sunglasses for Benson.

“Ashley and Cara were at Kylie [Jenner’s] birthday party and left together. They met when they were filming Her Smell,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “They’ve been hanging out since filming started.” They have been seen spending quite a bit of time together in the past few months.

The 28-year-old actress appeared to allude to the Suicide Squad star in her most recent Instagram post. In the pic, posted on Saturday, August 11, she wears a dainty gold necklace featuring the letters “C” and “A.”

Before the pair’s trip to the U.K., Delevingne shared snapshots from Jenner’s 21st birthday party on her Instagram account. Benson did not appear in the Paper Towns actress’ pics. “I love all these reprobates Happy birthday @kyliejenner,” she captioned the gallery of photos featuring Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and more celebs on Saturday. “’twas a night to remember xxx.”

Delevingne was spotted kissing Paris Jackson while on a double date with Macaulay Culkin, the 20-year-old’s godfather, in West Hollywood in March. The Brit sat on the Star actress’ lap, and the two even slow-danced outside a restaurant.

Meanwhile, Benson previously dated on-again, off-again boyfriend Ryan Good for three years before they split in December 2013. She was also linked to her PLL love interest Tyler Blackburn in July 2013, and Delevingne’s Paper Towns costar Nat Wolff in October 2015.

