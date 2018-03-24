Paris Jackson and Cara Delevingne were spotted kissing while on a double date with Jackson’s godfather, Macaulay Culkin, and his girlfriend, Brenda Song.

The daughter of the late Michael Jackson, 19, and the British model, 25, were affectionate towards each other, with the Suicide Squad actress sitting on the teen’s lap at one point outside Carlitos Gardel restaurant in West Hollywood on Thursday, March 22.

The pair didn’t hold back on the PDA outside the steakhouse as they even slow-danced together, sharing another kiss as they wrapped their arms around each other.

Earlier this week, Jackson, who hasn’t spoken about her sexuality, posted a photo on Instagram of Delevingne standing on top of a bed, captioning it “a r t.”

a r t . A post shared by Paris-Michael K. Jackalope (@parisjackson) on Mar 19, 2018 at 10:19pm PDT

The pair, who reportedly met at the MTV Movie Awards last year, were also seen holding hands while out in London in February.

