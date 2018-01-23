Don’t anyone try to come at Paris Jackson – her godfather, Macaulay Culkin, well and truly has her back.

The Home Alone alum, who was good friends with the teen’s late father, Michael Jackson, spoke about his bond with Paris during an interview with Marc Maron for his WTF podcast.

But the 37-year-old actor didn’t take kindly to being questioned about his goddaughter. “I’m going to warn you now, I am very protective of her so just look out,” he told Maron.

“I am a very open book when it comes to things, but like with her, she is beloved by me,” he added.

After Maron said that he was not digging for “dirt,” Culkin continued, “I’m just letting you know if we want to start going down that road, it’s going to be a dead-end, you know, but I mean that in the fact that I love her so much.”

When Maron asked how the aspiring model, 19, is doing, the Uncle Buck star replied, “She’s tall and smart and beautiful — it’s great.”

The King of Pop, who died in 2009 at the age of 50, befriended Culkin after Home Alone was released in 1990 and the child star spent time with Jackson at his Neverland ranch in California and starred in the singer’s “Black or White” Video. He also testified at Jackson’s 2005 child molestation trial and defended the star against the allegations.

Paris has documented her close relationship with Culkin on social media, sharing photos of their matching tattoos, posing on his lap while wearing Easter bunny ears, and painting his toenails with red nail polish.

