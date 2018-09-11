Staking her claim? Ashley Benson called Cara Delevingne ‘mine’ on Instagram, confirming she’s in a relationship with the 26-year-old just a few weeks after the two actresses shared a kiss in London.

Benson, 28, made the comment on Monday, September 10, after Delevingne posted photos of herself from a portrait session at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival. Both actresses were in the Canadian city over the weekend to promote the film Her Smell, a musical drama in which they costar with Elisabeth Moss.

The Pretty Little Liars alum also left two other comments: “💩” and “I can see your 🍣 🍣 🍣.”

The latter comment seems to be a reference to a scene in Pretty Little Liars’ seventh season in which Benson’s character, Hanna, wears a short kimono dress that boyfriend Caleb worries will expose her “spicy tuna roll.”

Benson and Delevingne have been spending a lot of time together recently. “Ashley and Cara were at Kylie [Jenner’s] birthday party [on August 9] and left together,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in August. “They met when they were filming Her Smell.”

The duo were also spotted kissing several times as they waited for a taxi at London’s Heathrow Airport on August 14.

Four days prior, Benson posted an Instagram photo in which she wore a necklace with the initials “A” and “C.”

Benson’s dating history includes a three-year, on-and-off relationship with Ryan Good, and she has also been romantically linked to actors Tyler Blackburn and Nat Wolff. Cara previously dated St. Vincent.

For the latest celebrity news and interviews, subscribe to our new podcast “In Case You Missed Us” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!