



It’s not over? Cara Delevingne yanked a tweet on Monday, December 9, that stated that she was no longer dating girlfriend Ashley Benson.

Delevingne, 27, caused quite an uproar among fans of her romance with Benson, 29, when a statement appeared on the model’s Twitter account that read, “Me and Ashley broke up.” The tweet was deleted less than 20 minutes after being posted, but speculation about a potential breakup between the couple was a topic of conversation among fans on social media.

Shortly after the split tweet surfaced, more unusual activity continued to occur on the Carnival Row star’s account, according to screenshots from Twitter users. The tweets appeared to indicate that Delevingne was being hacked, as one message claimed that she was “giving away 1000 free iPhone 11 Pro’s” and instructed her followers to “complete the steps” listed on the website that was linked to the tweet.

A second tweet alleged that Delevingne was “turning straight.” The Paper Towns actress’ account also replied to one of Justin Bieber’s tweets, in which he asked fans “how many days away” was the new year. “Get a calendar bro,” a reply tweet from her account read.

Delevingne hasn’t issued a response to the suspicious tweets, but Benson addressed the status of the pair’s relationship after a fan asked whether the couple “broke up” beneath an Instagram post the Pixels actress uploaded on Tuesday, December 10. “Nope,” she wrote back.

Rumors of Delevingne and Benson’s romance first surfaced in August 2018 when they were spotted leaving Kylie Jenner’s 21st birthday party together. That October, a source confirmed to Us Weekly that the Pretty Little Liars alum and English model were, in fact, an item. The insider additionally noted that this marked the “first time” that Benson had been “in a healthy relationship.” The Spring Breakers star “feels as if it’s really easy with” the Suicide Squad actress, the source added.

The Her Smell costars celebrated their one-year anniversary in June. That month, an insider revealed to Us exclusively that Benson “sold her house in Los Angeles” and has since “moved into Cara’s place.”

Delevingne seemingly praised her love while speaking at the TrevorLIVE Gala in June. “I also have another very special woman in this room to thank, and you know who you are,” she began.

“She’s one of the people who help me love myself when I needed it most, and I really needed it,” Delevingne continued. “She showed me what real love is and how to accept it, which is a lot harder than I thought.”

Delevingne concluded her statement, saying: “I love you, Sprinkles.”