Baby, it’s cold outside! Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne enjoyed a festive date night on Monday, December 17, at London’s Winter Wonderland theme park.

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 29, and the British model, 26, who sparked romance rumors in August, looked so in love as they got into the holiday spirit. “I saw them go on the big rollercoaster together there. They were kissing before it took off and Cara screamed excitedly before the coaster took off,” eyewitness Amanda Case exclusively tells Us Weekly. “I was waiting in line and they were there with security and went into the first car from the VIP entrance. Cara and Ashley were running like kids excited kids onto the coaster. Cara was holding Ashley’s hands.”

In October, a source exclusively confirmed to Us that Benson and Delevingne had been seeing each other. “Ashley and Cara are dating. This is the first girl she’s ever dated,” the insider told Us at the time. “The relationship with Cara is the first time she’s been in a healthy relationship and she feels as if it’s really easy with her.”

The lovebirds met during the summer while filming Her Smell. They stepped out together for the first time at Kylie Jenner’s birthday party in August and days later, Benson was seen sporting a gold necklace with the letters “A” and “C.” Since then, the duo have been spotted locking lips at a London airport and spending time together in Los Angeles.

Fans previously believed that the Spring Breakers star confirmed the romance via Instagram in September after posting Instagram photos of Delevingne alongside the caption, “Mine.” However, Benson later claimed that someone hacked her account.

Benson dated Justin Bieber’s former manager, Ryan Good, on and off from 2011 to 2014. Meanwhile, the Suicide Squad actress has been linked to St. Vincent and Michelle Rodriguez.

With reporting by Travis Cronin

