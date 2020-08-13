Love is love! Sarah Paulson and Holland Taylor, Elton John and David Furnish, and more famous queer couples have lived out their fairy-tale romances in the public eye.

The American Horror Story actress was first linked to Taylor in 2015, and the pair have been going strong ever since. In January 2019, Paulson opened up about how her relationship with the Two and a Half Men alum began.

“We met a very, very long time ago,” Paulson said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, joking that Taylor slid into her DMs. “I was with someone else … and then there was, like, a Twitter thing that happened. We were doing a thing at Martha Plimpton’s house, it was for an organization that she was working with, and we were both doing a PSA for it. We sort of breezed by one another and started following each other on Twitter.”

Since taking her relationship with Taylor public, Paulson has been candid about her “unconventional” personal life with the Emmy winner, who is 32 years her senior.

“I do not want to be defined by who I share my bed, my home, my soul with,” she told Town & Country in 2018. “My choices in life have been unconventional, and that’s my business. But I do want to live responsibly and truthfully without hiding. It’s complicated, because there is a lot of hate in this world, and a lot of good can come from quote-unquote normalizing something for people who don’t see it as normal. Our relationship represents a certain amount of hope and risk. Maybe there’s something brave in it. Maybe it encourages others to make brave choices. What else can I say? We love each other.”

For John and Furnish, who have been together since 1993, it was important to remain individuals even as they became such an iconic couple. The pair finally tied the knot in December 2014, after same-sex marriage was legalized in the U.K., and share two sons, Zachary and Elijah.

“It’s very important in any relationship that one partner doesn’t lose themselves in the other, and that’s very easy if you’re involved with a celebrity,” Furnish told the Observer in 2001. “They get so much attention and so much deference anyway, it would be very easy to just get swept up into being their other half. I had my own career, my own identity. The worst thing I could do was sacrifice that.”

