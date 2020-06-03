Stars at Pride Through the Years: RuPaul, Andy Cohen and More

Love is love! Andy Cohen, Lady Gaga and more celebrities have shown their support for the LGBTQ community during Pride Month, year after year.

The “Shallow” songstress has been a fierce champion for the queer community since the beginning of her career — and made it a mission to celebrate their beauty on the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots in June 2019.

“I couldn’t be more proud of every single person in that crowd and around the world today,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “This community inspires me so much. Your courage, your bravery, your relentless pursuit of kindness. Celebrate yourselves today, and hopefully every day. I love you.”

While speaking to crowds outside of the notorious Stonewall Inn in Greenwich Village, the “Rain on Me” singer opened up about finding her place within the broader community as both an ally and a bisexual woman.

“I may not, to some people, be considered a part of this community, even though I like girls sometimes. I would never degrade the fight you have endured,” the singer told the crowd. “You have the power. You are so, so powerful, and I hope you feel that power today.”

Pride Month is an empowering celebration of individuality for members of the LGBTQ community — and even for their families. Miranda Lambert experienced her first NYC Pride parade in June 2019 and was moved to tears after her brother, Luke Lambert, allowed her to share photos of him and his husband at the event.

“It was so special, and when he was giving me permission to post about it, we both cried because it was such a big moment,” the “Bluebird” singer told Pride Source after the parade. “I see now, talking about it, why it’s a big moment for other people: because it was a big moment for us too. I’m just glad that he was OK with that, and we could share that moment and be supportive of each other no matter what we’re doing or who we are.”

