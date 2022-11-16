Growing their modern family! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, have welcomed their second child.

“Sad to be away from my @takemeoutbway fam tonight but we ran off to welcome our newest little one, Sullivan Louis Ferguson-Mikita,” the Emmy nominee, 47, captioned his baby’s Instagram debut on Tuesday, November 15. “A special thanks to @drshahinghadir for helping us grow our family & our incredible surrogate and all of the nurses and doctors. We are overjoyed to be a family of four.”

One photo showed the newborn wearing a onesie with the word “Empires” on the front as a nod to Ferguson’s role in the Broadway play Take Me Out. The actor also uploaded a selfie from the hospital alongside his husband, 37, as they introduced their baby boy.

Former Modern Family costar Sarah Hyland celebrated the announcement in the comments, gushing, “The SWEETEST.”

Broadway icon Stephanie J. Block also sent well-wishes to the new parents of two, writing, “What a happy night!! So many blessings to/on all 4 of you (and your surrogate) #family,” while Uzo Aduba added, “Awww. Congratulations to all and welcome, baby Sullivan!!”

The Tony winner revealed in May that he and Mikita were expecting another little bundle of joy. “We are so excited for Beckett to have a sibling,” he gushed via Instagram at the time.

Ferguson and the lawyer tied the knot in New York City in July 2013 after nearly three years together. They welcomed their first child, son Beckett, in July 2020.

Shortly before Beckett’s 1st birthday, the Montana native opened up about his parenting philosophy. “It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” Ferguson said during a March 2021 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The SAG Award winner added that he’d wanted to be a father “for a long time” but was waiting until Mikita was “ready” to take the plunge. “We’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight,” he teased. “On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded we listen to, his first exposure to music.”

Ferguson asserted that he and his partner would “absolutely” still love their son if he’s straight. “Justin and I were saying, ‘We can just tell he’s gonna be such a straight kid,'” he said. “Who knows? He can do whatever he wants. I have a feeling he’s gonna wanna play football. I can just tell. I’m gonna have to learn how to do all those things.”