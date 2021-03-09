Baby Beckett! Jesse Tyler Ferguson opened up on Monday, March 8, about raising his 8-month-old son, from his “sweet” personality to his favorite book.

“It’s a new person in your life and just like anyone else … you’ve gotta figure out if you like him,” the Modern Family alum, 45, told Ellen DeGeneres of parenthood. “It takes a little bit of time. I really do like him. It’s been a lot of fun.”

The actor noted that he’s wanted to become a dad “for a long time” but was waiting on husband Justin Mikita, who is 10 years his junior. “I was like, ‘You let me know when you’re ready. But I was ready yesterday,’” Ferguson explained.

Since the little one’s July 2020 arrival, the couple have been singing “a lot of showtunes” and reading him The Hips on the Drag Queen Go Swish, Swish, Swish.

“We’re raising him gay until he decides he’s straight,” the Montana native said during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “On the way back from the hospital, we played Britney Spears because that was what Justin demanded we listen to, his first exposure to music.”

He and the lawyer, 35, will “absolutely” love their son if he’s straight, Ferguson added. “Justin and I were saying, we can just tell he’s gonna be such a straight kid. Who knows? He can do whatever he wants. I have a feeling he’s gonna wanna play football. I can just tell. I’m gonna have to learn how to do all those things.”

For now, the pair are focusing on “stuffing [Beckett’s] little sausage legs” into the “nicest baby clothes” Taylor Swift sent them. When the Grammy winner, 31, was unable to attend their baby shower, she sent cashmere jumpsuits and more. “I’m like, ‘This is what Taylor Swift got you, so you’re just gonna have to learn to enjoy this,’” Ferguson joked of making the outfits fit as Beckett continues to grow.

“[Turning 40] is when you finally become an adult, I feel,” the Emmy nominee said during a January 2020 The Late Late Show With James Corden episode alongside guest Charlie Hunnam. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

The couple tied the knot in July 2013 in New York after three years of dating.