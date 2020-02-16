Oh, baby! Jesse Tyler Ferguson and his husband, Justin Mikita, celebrated their baby shower with an epic guest list, which included Modern Family stars Sarah Hyland and Sofia Vergara.

Other celebrity guests of the poolside bash, which had the theme “S–t Just Got Real,” were Betty Who, Jen Atkin, Lisa Rinna and Shoshana Bean.

The festivities featured a synchronized swimming performance to the soundtrack of pop music, including Britney Spears. Hyland, 29, shared a photo of the show via her Instagram Story, joking that she and Who, 28, were “in the splash zone.”

Vergara, 47, posted three photos from the shower captioned, “Congratulations Jesse and Justin!!!” along with a series of heart and baby emojis.

Ferguson, 44, announced that he and Mikita, 34, are expecting their first child together on The Late Late Show With James Corden in January.

“It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel,” the Modern Family star began. “Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

When host James Corden asked what the couple are having, the Emmy winner simply said, “A human.”

Ferguson and Mikita got engaged in 2012 after dating for nearly two years. Later that year, the Broadway star told Us Weekly what it was like to have Vergara’s engagement occur around the same time.

“I told Sofia the day before she got engaged,” Ferguson recalled. “Very quietly, I said, ‘Justin and I got engaged, but we don’t want to tell a lot of people and we don’t want to upstage you on your big birthday weekend’ — and then the next day she gets engaged on a Tulum ruin! So she upstaged us.”

One year later, Ferguson and Mikita wed in New York City in July 2013.

Scroll down to see pictures of Ferguson and Mikita’s baby shower.