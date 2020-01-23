Mic drop! Jesse Tyler Ferguson casually revealed that he and his husband, Justin Mikita, are expecting their first child together.

After Charlie Hunnam opened up about entering his 40s on the Wednesday, January 22, episode of The Late Late Show With James Corden, the Modern Family star, 44, said, “It’s when you finally become an adult, I feel. Like, ‘I need to start getting serious about things.’ This is something I haven’t even mentioned to anyone if we could just keep it between the three of us and you all, but I’m actually expecting a baby in July with my husband. Thank you, but shh, don’t tell anyone. Let’s just keep it between us.”

The actor gushed about how “very excited” he is, and when James Corden asked what the couple are having, Ferguson said, “A human.”

He went on to say, “I’m like, ‘I’m 44 now. Let’s get this show going. Ticktock.’ … No pressure [Hunnam], but in the next four years, you should really start to think about that.”

The Emmy winner and Mikita, 34, tied the knot in July 2013 in New York City. Four months prior to their nuptials, the Montana native opened up to Us Weekly exclusively about “stressful” wedding planning.

“We wanted to get married in New York, because that’s where it’s legal, so we want to support the state that’s in support of us,” Ferguson told Us at the time, describing the “beautiful loft space” they’d chosen. “It’s so nice — I can’t wait to see it all done. The guest list is around the 200 mark — which to me seems big — but people are telling me it’s not that bad. … He means a lot to me. It’s really special.”

The pair got engaged the previous year during a Mexico vacation after nearly two years together. The proposal was “ironically a few days before Sofia [Vergara] got engaged,” the Broadway star told Us exclusively in 2012. “I told Sofia the day before she got engaged. Very quietly, I said, ‘Justin and I got engaged, but we don’t want to tell a lot of people and we don’t want to upstage you on your big birthday weekend’ — and then the next day she gets engaged on a Tulum ruin! So she upstaged us.”