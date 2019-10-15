Elton John is laying it all out on the table. In his new, no-holds-barred, excellently written autobiography, Me (out now), the five-time Grammy winner reflects upon his 72 years on Earth, his five-decade career and everything in-between.

Early on, the 350-plus-page book finds John (real name Reginald Dwight) opening up about his strained relationship with his late parents, Stanley and Sheila Dwight, and the humble beginnings of his work in the music industry. He reflects upon meeting his longtime songwriting partner, Bernie Taupin, performing his first concert at West Hollywood’s iconic Troubadour nightclub and embarking on his first tour.

As he became a chart-topping superstar, John found himself battling many demons. He was addicted to cocaine, sex and shopping, abused alcohol and developed bulimia. He also struggled with his identity as a gay man. He writes about two suicide attempts — one in 1968 and another in 1975 — and candidly reflects upon his 1990 stint in rehab.

In more recent years, the now-sober singer has done a complete 180. He founded the Elton John AIDS Foundation; met and married The One, David Furnish; became a father of two sons, Zachary and Elijah; and continued to find success as a musician. He is currently in the midst of his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour, which kicked off in September 2018 and is scheduled to run through December 2020.

“I have lived an extraordinary life, and I honestly wouldn’t change it, even the parts I regret, because I’m incredibly happy with how it has turned out,” he writes in Me’s epilogue. “It all happened, and here I am. There’s really no point in asking what if? The only question worth asking is: what’s next?”

