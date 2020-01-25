Love is in the air! Holland Taylor and Sarah Paulson’s five-year relationship is still going strong, the Two and a Half Men alum, 77, exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“It’s kind of a mystery given the age difference,” Taylor told Us at the TCAs winter press tour about the American Horror Story star, 45, who is 32 years her junior. “I’m surprised by Sarah. I mean, that we love each other and respond to each other this way is not the surprise, but that she would make a commitment like this and that she would share her life with me is a constant surprise every day really.”

She continued, “A big age span is a challenge to any relationship. And she’s just very brave. She’s very brave and she is very truthful and she’s going to live her truth. And so I basically am following her lead and I’m blessed. I’m blessed to have the life I have right now, which no one could’ve predicted in 1,000 years. But she’s obviously at the center of my life.”

Paulson previously gushed over her relationship with the Legally Blonde star during an interview with Elle in October 2018. “I didn’t choose to fall in love with the person I fell in love with. But I think why it’s interesting to people is that, on paper, it’s unconventional,” she said at the time. “For a person who might find themselves in a situation that they fear will be misperceived or judged, maybe they could see me living my life in a way that is authentic to me — just trying to be as real as possible. If that inspires anybody else, that can’t be a bad thing.”

Taylor shared a similar sentiment about Paulson in January 2017. “I’m the luckiest person in the world,” the Mr. Mercedes actress raved on SiriusXM’s Sandyland with Sandra Bernhard at the time. “I can’t talk about my life today and not mention this wonderful love.”

The actresses previously revealed that they met on social media. Paulson explained that Taylor messaged her on Twitter after they began following each other.

With reporting by Amanda Champagne