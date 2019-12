Even the most experienced matchmaker couldn’t have predicted the most surprising hookups of the 2010s. Ariana Grande dated Pete Davidson before saying “thank u, next,” Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner got hitched in Vegas, Katherine McPhee married the man who played piano after her previous wedding, and a certain Suits alum married a certain redhead and became British royalty.

Scroll down to see these unexpected celebrity couples and 20 more pairings that made headlines in the 2010s.