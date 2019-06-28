They do! Katharine McPhee and David Foster married on Friday, June 28, Us Weekly confirms.

The couple exchanged vows at the Church of Saint Yeghiche in the South Kensington district of West London in front of approximately 100 guests, including several celebrities and the groom’s daughters Sara and Erin Foster. The bride “looked so pretty” in a custom gown by Zac Posen, a source tells Us exclusively.

Shortly before the ceremony, McPhee wrote on Instagram, “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, Somewhere Over The Rainbow, was released right after Idol. Today… I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

The American Idol alum, 35, and the music producer, 69, sparked romance rumors in May 2017 after they were spotted getting cozy while having dinner at Nobu in Malibu. That October, a source confirmed to Us exclusively that the couple were casually dating, adding, “They have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels.”

McPhee played coy in November 2017 when asked about her relationship with Foster, who is 34 years her senior. “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” she told Health magazine. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

Less than a month later, however, the pair were spotted kissing outside an Italian restaurant in Beverly Hills. They started to go more public with their romance in the months that followed, spending the holiday season together in Paris and holding hands on the red carpet at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

The 16-time Grammy winner proposed to the Smash alum in July 2018 at the top of a mountain in Anacapri, Italy. “Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement,” a source told Us at the time. “They are very much in love.”

More recently, in January, another insider revealed that McPhee and Foster were considering having “a very small wedding in London.” However, they wanted to wait until she finished starring in Waitress on the West End. “My fiancé, who I’m about to marry, he’s endured enough separation,” the singer joked on stage on June 15 during curtain call at her final show, calling FaceTime their “best friend.”

This is McPhee’s second time walking down the aisle. She was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, and Foster played piano at their wedding. The songwriter, for his part, has four ex-wives, B.J. Cook, Rebecca Dyer, Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid, and five daughters, Allison, Amy, Sara, Erin and Jordan.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!