So much for keeping things low-key! Katharine McPhee and David Foster were spotted kissing during a lunch date on Thursday, November 30.

The couple packed on the PDA outside the Italian restaurant E Baldi in Beverly Hills. The music producer, 68, lovingly wrapped his hands around the 33-year-old singer’s arms as she leaned in for a quick peck on the lips.

Things have been heating up for the couple, who have yet to publicly confirm the status of their relationship. “When Kat talks about David, her face lights up,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together.”

Expect more PDA in the future, too. “They aren’t hiding it anymore,” the insider tells Us, noting that McPhee makes sure “they aren’t too public because she really likes him.” The source adds, “David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

The pair first sparked dating rumors in May after they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu. They reignited speculation in September and have since stepped out together on numerous occasions. “They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels,” a source exclusively told Us in October.

However, in a recent interview, McPhee said she’s “pretty single” and declined to confirm the rumors that she’s dating Foster. “We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” she told Health magazine in her December cover story. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person.”

