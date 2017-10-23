A budding romance! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are dating, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“It’s a little more than casual, but they’re not exclusive,” the insider reveals. “Kat thinks they should be a little more serious, but it’s mainly casual on his part.”

The American Idol season 5 runner-up, 33, has already met the family too. “She’s gone out to dinner with his daughters Erin and Sara,” the source tells Us. “Kat was with them at David’s charity event [in Vancouver on Saturday, October 21].”

A second insider adds, “David Foster and Katharine are hooking up and casually dating on the down low. They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels. There is potential for things to escalate in the future. They were working together and things blossomed as they worked closer with one another. Erin and Sara are particularly fond of Katharine are particularly fond of Katharine and think she is just the most wonderful person. They are totally team McFoster!”

McPhee and the music producer, 67, first sparked dating rumors in May after they were spotted getting cozy at Nobu in Malibu. They reignited speculation in September when Erin, 35, shared a photo of the couple at the Grammy Museum Gala alongside the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

“They started hooking up in March or April,” the first source tells Us. “They called things off for a little bit, but are now back together.”

The couple further fueled romance rumors when she was spotted kissing his cheek and resting her hand on his butt at an ATM in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, October 22. They were later seen walking arm-in-arm, as seen in photos obtained by TMZ.

The “Over It” singer finalized her divorce from Nick Cokas in February 2016, nearly two years after her initial filing. The former couple’s marriage crumbled after she was photographed making out with her former Smash director Michael Morris. She was later linked to actor Elyes Gabel and businessman Nick Harborne.

Meanwhile, Foster was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 until this May.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!