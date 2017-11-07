Are they or aren’t they? In a new interview, Katharine McPhee addressed the ongoing rumors that she’s dating music producer David Foster.

“We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” the American Idol season 5 runner-up said in the December 2017 issue of Health magazine. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

McPhee, 33, and Foster, 68, first sparked dating rumors in May after they were spotted getting cozy at Nobu restaurant in Malibu. They reignited speculation in September when they began stepping out together on numerous occasions, most recently at a basketball game in Los Angeles on Sunday, November 5, and Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood on Monday, November 6.

Still, the “Over It” singer insists their friendship is simply platonic. “I’m pretty single,” she told the publication. “I had a relationship with my lead actor on my show [Elyes Gabel] that was almost two years. I still am crazy about him, and we have a really great working relationship. It’s definitely not the easiest thing to get over someone you see every day! It’s still an adjustment. But I haven’t had anything super serious since.”

McPhee also opened up about the headline-making Instagram photo of herself and the Grammy winner that his daughter Erin Foster posted in September alongside the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

“So we were sitting there at the table and she said, ‘Do you wanna, like, do a thing?’ And I was like, ‘OK,'” the songstress recalled. “So I mean, we were in on it. She’s so funny — I mean, you saw what she wrote about ‘my parents.’ Truly, you think that’s how she’d announce it? On Instagram?”

Despite McPhee’s comments, multiple sources exclusively told Us Weekly in October that she and Foster, who recently finalized his divorce from Yolanda Hadid, are casually dating. “They are just having fun right now, but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels,” one insider claimed. “There is potential for things to escalate in the future. They were working together and things blossomed as they worked closer with one another.”

