She said yes! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are engaged, the actress’ rep confirms to Us Weekly.

McPhee, 34, recently shared photos of the duo’s Italian getaway.

“if only you saw the first 50+ pics it took to get to these two 🤦🏻‍♀️🇮🇹 || 📸 : @davidfoster,” she captioned a solo photo by the water in Capri on Sunday, July 1.

The Scorpion star and Foster, 68, first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 when they were seen getting cozy in Malibu. The duo have since stepped out together on numerous occasions, including in Beverly Hills and Paris. The newly engaged pair made their red carpet debut as a couple two months ago at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy. They’re actually so sweet together,” a source exclusively told Us in November 2017. “They aren’t hiding it anymore. … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

The Grammy winning composer’s daughter Sara Foster revealed to Us Weekly in December 2017 that she and her siblings approve of their father’s relationship.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” Sara told Us. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Their six-year marriage ended after the Smash alum allegedly had an affair with the former NBC drama’s director Michael Morris. Foster has previously made four trips down the aisle. He was married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 until their divorce was finalized in May 2017.

