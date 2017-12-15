David Foster’s relationship with Katharine McPhee has the stamp of approval from his daughter Sara Foster and her sisters.

“We totally approve!” the 90210 alum, 36, exclusively told Us Weekly at the L.O.L. Surprise pre-New Year’s Eve bash in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 14. “I mean, listen, we approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

David, 68, and McPhee, 33, first sparked dating rumors in May after they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu. They reignited speculation in September when they began stepping out together for numerous public events and dinner dates. According to Sara, the couple are very happy together.

“Everyone that he’s ever been with we’ve gotten along with pretty well for the most part,” the actress said of her family. “He’s happy in this relationship and it bothers me that anybody would say anything negative about it. It’s like, people have way too much time on their hands. If someone is happy, leave them alone. … [McPhee] is a grown ass woman. She’s not 20, she’s turning 34. And my dad is very young. He’s like a very young, young dad/grandpa.”

The music producer and the American Idol alum went public with their romance on November 30 when they were spotted kissing during a lunch date in Beverly Hills. “They aren’t hiding it anymore,” a source exclusively told Us. “David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

