No time to spare! Katharine McPhee and David Foster are planning to walk down the aisle sooner rather than later, according a source, and the couple are hoping to have children in their future, too!

“Katharine is telling close friends she doesn’t want to have a long engagement to David Foster,” the source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “They are very much in love, and have previous marriages under their belts.”

Foster, 68, was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. His divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum was finalized in May 2017. McPhee, meanwhile, was married to Nick Cokas for six years. Her now-fiancé played piano at her 2008 nuptials while McPhee serenaded Cokas.

The source adds that the twosome “are planning to be married in the next nine months” and there “will be a prenuptial agreement.”

“David says that Katharine is his true love and muse,” the source continues. “They do want to have a family.” (Foster has five daughters from previous relationships, including actresses Sara and Erin Foster.)

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 3, that the American Idol alum, 34, and the music producer are engaged. McPhee later shared details of the proposal on Instagram, revealing that Foster popped the question “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri” during the duo’s romantic getaway in Italy.

“Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff,” she joked in the text message to her friend. “He said it was one or the other, And in the end he spared me.”

McPhee and Foster, who first met on the set of American Idol in 2006, first sparked romance rumors in May 2017. They made their debut as a couple one year later at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

With reporting by Jennifer Heger

