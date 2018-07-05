Every great love story begins somewhere, and for Katharine McPhee and David Foster it was a 2006 episode of American Idol.

The newly engaged couple first met while filming a season 5 episode of the reality music competition in which the 68-year-old mentored McPhee, who was a contestant at the time.

In a newly resurfaced video of their meeting, the now 34-year-old Smash alum admitted that she was “really nervous” before being introduced to the famed song writer. “I think Katharine has a great, great future,” Foster told the cameras of his mentee.

While the songstress belts out lyrics to Whitney Houston’s “I Have Nothing” — which her beau wrote — in the clip, Foster can be seen smirking slyly at his now fiancée.

As the clip continues, the record producer speaks bluntly about talent needing to cut “it in his studio,” and appears to be extremely impressed with McPhee’s voice as she engages in a duet with Andrea Bocelli, who was also a mentor at the time — even playing piano for the two.

“You also have to say also that she is nice [and] beautiful,” Bocelli tells a blushing Foster in the clip. “And young. This is important.”

Years later, Foster would propose to McPhee during a romantic vacation in Italy. McPhee confirmed the news herself on July 3. The pair were first spotted getting cozy together in Malibu in May 2017, however, it wasn’t until a year later that they made their red carpet debut together at the 2018 Met Gala.

Prior to her relationship with Foster, McPhee wed Nick Cokas in 2008 — and Foster played piano at their reception. The former couple split in 2016. Foster, meanwhile, has been married four times, most recently to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to May 2017.

