Dishing the details! Katharine McPhee is spilling secrets about her romantic proposal from David Foster.

The American idol alum, 34, revealed via Instagram on Tuesday, July 3, that 68-year-old Foster asked for her hand in marriage “at the top of this mountain in Anacapri” during the couple’s romantic rendezvous in Italy.

McPhee noted that it was “totally dark” when Foster proposed and they could only see the stars. “Thankfully he didn’t push me off the cliff,” she teased. “He said it was one or the other, And in the end he spared me.”

The Scorpion star also posted an Instagram photo of herself lounging on a yacht while drinking a cup of coffee and sporting her giant new sparkler.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier on Tuesday that the A-list couple got engaged during their vacation in Italy. They first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 when they were seen cuddling up in Malibu. Since then, they’ve been spotted together all around the world and made their red carpet debut at the 2018 Met Gala in May.

“When Kat talks about David, her face lights up. She’s really so happy,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly of the couple in November 2017. “They’re actually so cute together. They aren’t hiding it anymore … David is really charming. The age difference might seem substantial to some, but they are really cute together and it makes sense.”

McPhee was previously married to Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016. Meanwhile, Foster was married to singer B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to May 2017.

