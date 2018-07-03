David Foster has had McPheever for longer than you might think! The Grammy-winning producer and his now-fiancée, Katharine McPhee, have performed together on multiple occasions, including her February 2008 nuptials to her first husband, Nick Cokas.

Foster, now 68, can be seen playing the piano behind McPhee, now 34, in photos obtained by People. The images are from her performance of Natalie Cole’s “Unforgettable” at her wedding. She and Cokas split in 2016.

A rep for the Scorpion actress confirmed to Us Weekly on Tuesday, July 3, that McPhee and Foster are engaged. They first sparked relationship rumors nearly a decade after McPhee’s first wedding, when they were seen together in Malibu in May 2017.

After the two were spotted packing on the PDA in Beverly Hills and Paris later that year, the pair stepped out as a couple for the first time in May at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City.

Prior to the their romance, Foster was a guest mentor on season 5 of American Idol in 2006, which the Smash alum competed on and finished in second place. Two years later, Foster and McPhee returned to the Idol stage to perform The Beatles hit “Something” during season 7. The two briefly embraced after the performance, and the producer complimented his future love on stage.

“We are definitely working together, working on a record together. She sings so magnificently,” Foster said at the time. “I’s just amazing.”

“He’s very sweet,” McPhee responded.

The Broadway star also performed at Hit Man: David Foster & Friends, which aired on PBS in 2008, singing “Somewhere” and a debut of “The Prayer” with Andrea Bocelli.

Foster has been married four times, with his most recent marriage to Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid ending in 2015, after tying the knot in 2011.Their divorce was finalized in 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!