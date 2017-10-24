Over and out. David Foster and Yolanda Hadid have finalized their divorced.

Celebrity Splits of 2017

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, a judgement entered last week officially ended the 67-year-old music producer and the 53-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s four-year marriage. The records also indicate that the exes still have some finances to get in order.

As previously reported, Hadid filed for divorce from Foster in January 2016. “Sadly we have decided to go our separate ways,” the former pair told Us in a joint statement in December 2015. “We’ve shared nine beautiful and joyous years together. During that time we experienced love, friendship and the inevitable challenges that come with managing a marriage, careers, blended families and health issues.”

Unlikely Celebrity Couples

The divorce finalization news comes shortly after Us Weekly exclusively reported that Foster is dating singer Katharine McPhee. “It’s a little more than casual, but they’re not exclusive,” a source revealed to Us on Monday, October 23. “Kat thinks they should be a little more serious, but it’s mainly casual on his part. She’s gone out to dinner with his daughters, Erin and Sara. Kat was with them at David’s charity event [in Vancouver on Saturday, October 21].”

Another insider added: “David Foster and Katharine are hooking up and casually dating on the down low. They are just having fun right now but they have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels. There is potential for things to escalate in the future. They are working together and things blossomed as they worked closer with one another. Erin and Sara are particularly fond of Katharine and think she is just the most wonderful person. They are totally team McFoster!”

American Idol Winners

The American Idol season 5 runner-up, 33, and the Canadian musician sparked romance rumors in May after they were seen having an intimate dinner at Nobu in Malibu. The speculation continued in September when Erin, 35, shared a photo of the casual couple at the Grammy Museum Gala alongside the caption, “Excited about my new step mom.”

Although “Over It” singer and Foster have yet to confirm their budding romance, the duo were spotted at an ATM in Brentwood, California, on Sunday, October 22, where McPhee was kissing Foster’s cheek and resting her hand on his butt.

Before romancing Foster, the Scorpion actress was married to Nick Cokas and finalized her divorce from him in February 2016 nearly two years after her initial filing.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!