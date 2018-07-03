There’s a song in Katharine McPhee’s heart! The American Idol alum is engaged to David Foster, little more than a year after the world caught wind of her relationship with the music producer.

At the time, Foster was finalizing his divorce from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid. Meanwhile, McPhee had recently ended her two-year relationship with Scorpion costar Elyes Gabel.

Now, however, the two have another shot at a happily ever after. Look back at their romance through the years.