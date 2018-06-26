Katharine McPhee Tells ‘Handsome’ David Foster She Loves Him

She’s smitten! Gone are the days when Katharine McPhee and David Foster tried to keep their romance private. The actress gushed over her beau on his latest Instagram photo on Monday, June 25.

The music producer shared a photo of himself on a bike trail overlooking the beach. “Summer daze!!” he wrote.

McPhee, one of the first to comment, gushed: “So so handsome. I [love] you.”

Foster’s daughter Sara Foster also gave her two cents. “Why do you keep getting younger and we are all aging?” she joked. “Wtf.”

In December 2017, Sara revealed to Us Weekly that she and her siblings approve of the couple’s relationship. “We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it,” the 37-year-old said. “If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

David, 68, and McPhee, 34, first sparked dating rumors in May 2017. They were spotted kissing in Beverly Hills and Paris that December, and attended Elton John’s Oscars viewing party in March. Last month, they made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala in NYC.

“We’re very close friends, and we’ve been friends for a long time,” McPhee said in the December 2017 issue of Health magazine. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person. I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

