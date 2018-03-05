Katharine McPhee Shows Her Silly Side During Oscars Date Night With David Foster

Still going strong! Katharine McPhee, 33, and David Foster, 68, joined the likes of Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth at the Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on Sunday, March 4.

While attempting to exit the Oscars bash on Sunday, McPhee grabbed for the music producer’s hand and asked, “Think they’ll take our picture?” The couple also showed their silly side. When a news outlet stopped Foster for an interview, the American Idol alum stood behind the camera making funny faces.

McPhee gets the stamp of approval from her boyfriend’s daughter Sara Foster, 37, and her siblings. (The composer has eight children from four marriages.)

“We totally approve!” Sara told Us Weekly in December. “I mean, listen, we approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it. if we ever thought that someone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it. We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

The May-December duo first sparked dating rumors in May and reignited speculation in September when they began stepping out together for events and dinner dates. In December, they enjoyed a romantic holiday in Paris.

Sara admitted she’s protective of her father. “He’s happy in this relationship and it bothers me that anybody would say anything negative about it,” she told Us. “It’s like, people have way too much time on their hands. if someone is happy, leave them alone. Katharine is a grown ass woman. She’s not 20, she’s turning 34. And my dad is very young. He’s like a very young, young, dad-grandpa.”

McPhee finalized her divorce from Nick Cokas in February 2016, nearly two years after her initial filing. Foster was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

