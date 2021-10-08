Making strides! After welcoming her son earlier this year, Katharine McPhee revealed that her little one is already hitting major milestones.

“He’s still not crawling but has six teeth so that’s a pretty big [deal]. I mean, for a 7-month-old, it’s kind of a lot. It’s like a mouth full of teeth,” McPhee, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Thursday, October 7, while attending a private Zumba class. The event, led by instructor Jeimy Bueno at New World Stages in New York City, was in honor of World Mental Health Day, which is on Sunday, October 10.

The Smash alum also shared that her “smiley and happy” son Rennie has started taking on traits from both of his parents. McPhee shares her baby with husband David Foster.

“Right now, I feel like he’s a really good combination of the both of us,” she noted to Us. “A lot of people say he looks just like his dad — I see it a lot, but a good combination I would say.”

McPhee can’t wait to see more of her son’s accomplishments as he gets older.

“I’m looking forward to the standing, walking stage. Parents are, like, ‘Oh you don’t want him to walk for as long as possible,’ but you know, it will just be a fun kind of transition,” the singer said. “He hasn’t started crawling yet, but I really enjoyed watching him learn how to sit up. That was really fun. That was a really exciting milestone.”

McPhee and Foster, 71, started dating in 2017 and tied the knot two years later. In October 2020, Us confirmed that the pair were expecting their first child together. Four months later, the couple welcomed the little one.

Although the duo initially decided to keep their son’s name a secret, McPhee revealed it one month later, which upset her husband at the time.

After sharing the name during a Today appearance in March, McPhee later admitted her husband was kind of annoyed.”

“I said, ‘What was I supposed to say? Nothing?’ Like, ‘I’m sorry, we’re not sharing the name,'” she told SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle that same day. “We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private.”

The new mom also detailed how her son’s unique name honored the musician’s family.

“It’s really so original. It came to us honestly two hours before he was born. So it’s a really great family name, but one of [Foster’s] family members didn’t tell us about it until hours before he was born,” she said at the time. “It sort of took my breath away. I was waiting for something like that, and I just didn’t think it would happen. We were going to name him something totally different, which was a great name, but not something that meant something.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper