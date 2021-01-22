Bun in the oven! Pregnant Katharine McPhee may be tight-lipped about her pregnancy news, but the actress has been consistently giving glimpses of her baby bump progress.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the singer, 36, has a little one on the way, her first child with her husband, David Foster. (The composer, 71, is already the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

Later that same week, the Broadway star subtly confirmed the news while thanking Aperol Spritz for a gift. “For those of you who don’t know, it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” the Los Angeles native said in an Instagram video at the time. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

McPhee first showed off her maternity style the following month, her budding belly on display in a black long-sleeve top, a white skirt and matching sandals. She accessorized with black sunglasses and a face covering while out and about in L.A.

The American Idol season 5 winner chose not to show her stomach on social media until December 2020. The pregnant star wore a blue coat and white tennis shoes in the Instagram mirror selfie at the time.

“My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” Foster commented on the social media upload.

The following month, McPhee showed her bare bump while posing in a loosely knotted pink coat.

She and the Canada native tied the knot in June 2019 in London. The ceremony “was really intimate and special, not a huge spectacle … but still magical,” a source told Us at the time. By the following year, multiple insiders told Us that the couple were “definitely trying” to conceive.

McPhee previously wed actor Nick Cokas in 2008, and they split six years later. As for Foster, the Grammy winner was married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015.

Keep scrolling to see McPhee’s baby bump photos over the course of her pregnancy, from mirror selfies to matcha runs.