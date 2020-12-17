Keeping it cozy! Pregnant Katharine McPhee shared baby bump photos for the first time on Wednesday, December 16.

The American Idol alum, 36, rocked a blue coat and white sneakers in the mirror selfies, cradling her budding belly with a smile. The actress captioned the social media upload with blue heart emojis, leaving Instagram followers asking whether the color hinted at the sex of her baby-to-be.

“My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” husband David Foster commented on the shots.

Us Weekly confirmed in October that McPhee is expecting her first child with the composer, 71. (The Canada native is already the father of five children — Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin 38, and Jordan, 34.)

The Broadway star subtly mentioned her pregnancy in an Instagram Story later that same month, saying, “I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know, it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri. Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

She and Foster wed in June 2019 in London. McPhee was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while the Grammy winner has been married four other times, first to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, then Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid in 2011. He finalized his divorce from the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 56, in May 2017.

In October of that same year, an insider exclusively confirmed to Us that Foster was dating the Scorpion alum. “They have such a great chemistry and really connect organically on so many levels,” the source said at the time.

McPhee called the music executive her “close friend” in a Health magazine interview the following month. “I’m really, really fond of him, and I think he’s an incredible person,” McPhee said in November 2017. “I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

The pair were later spotted kissing in December 2017 and made their red carpet debut at the Met Gala the following year. Foster proposed in June 2018 in Anacapri, Italy.