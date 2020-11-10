Budding belly! Pregnant Katharine McPhee showed off her baby bump during a Monday, November 9, walk in Los Angeles.

The singer, 36, cradled her stomach while shopping at Bel Bambini. The American Idol alum wore a black top, a white skirt and matching face mask.

Us Weekly confirmed last month that the Los Angeles native is pregnant with her and David Foster’s first child, his sixth. (The composer, 71, placed his eldest child, Allison, 50, for adoption and reconnected with her as an adult. He also shares Amy, 47, with his first wife, B.J. Cook, as well as Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer.)

McPhee appeared to address her pregnancy news in an October Instagram Story video. “I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know, it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” the Scorpion alum said at the time. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

She and Foster were first linked in 2017 and got engaged the following year. In June 2019, the couple tied the knot in London.

Three months after her dad’s nuptials, Erin praised McPhee’s stepmothering skills. “The truth is we really genuinely love Katharine,” the Barely Famous alum exclusively told Us in September 2019. “It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly.”

Erin went on to say that the “Over It” singer made “it really easy” for them all to get along, adding, “We’re very grateful for her.”

In addition to Cook and Dyer, Foster also wed Linda Thompson and Yolanda Hadid in 1991 and 2011, respectively. As for McPhee, she was previously married to David Cokas from 2008 to 2016.

