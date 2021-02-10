Stunning shoot! Pregnant Katharine McPhee shared maternity pics in a Wednesday, February 10, slideshow.

“Instagram vs. Reality,” the American Idol alum, 36, captioned two professional photos as well as two paparazzi pics.

Actress Kelly Kruger called the Broadway star “a beauty both ways,” while Real Housewives of Orange County‘s Meghan King wrote, “LOL I love you.”

In the first photo, the singer leaned against a window with her bare bump on display in an open orange robe. She cradled her budding belly in a black dress in the second shot as she looked off into the distance. The third and fourth pictures showed the Los Angeles native out and about in comfy clothes and face masks.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that McPhee is pregnant with her and husband David Foster’s first child together. The composer, 71, is already the father of daughters Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

The mom-to-be debuted her baby bump via Instagram with a mirror selfie two months later. McPhee covered her stomach in a blue coat in the December 2020 shot captioned with blue heart emojis.

“My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” Foster commented on the Instagram post.

Earlier this month, McPhee opened up about feeling nostalgic for her pre-pregnancy body. “Missing fittings and my waistline,” the Smash alum captioned an Instagram slideshow of throwback photos. She rocked a purple gown, a lacy black dress and a purple cutout one in the selfies.

Amanda Kloots reassured McPhee at the time, writing, “Wow!! These are beautiful and don’t worry that waistline will come back!!! You’ll be amazed by what your body does naturally!”

The Scorpion alum wed Foster in June 2019 in London, one year after their Italy engagement. McPhee was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016, while the Canada native has been married four other times — to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

“Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol,” McPhee wrote via Instagram ahead of her and the Grammy winner’s ceremony. “Today, I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Foster posted after their nuptials, photographing his wife in a car and writing that he had “the best seat ever” beside her.