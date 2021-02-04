Feeling nostalgic! Katharine McPhee posted a slideshow of pre-pregnancy photos on Wednesday, February 3.

“Missing fittings and my waistline,” the American Idol season 5 winner, 36, captioned the Instagram photos of herself in a purple gown, a lacy black dress and a purple one with cutouts.

“Whoa bod,” McPhee’s stepdaughter Erin Foster commented on the social media upload, while Amanda Kloots wrote, “Wow!! These are beautiful and don’t worry that waistline will come back!!! You’ll be amazed by what your body does naturally!”

News broke of the singer’s pregnancy in October 2020, and she posted her first baby bump selfie via Instagram two months later.

“My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” the Broadway star’s husband, David Foster, commented on the post.

McPhee and the Grammy winner, 71, have been together since 2017. They got engaged in June of the following year and wed in London in June 2019.

The composer is the Los Angeles native’s second husband. (She was previously married to actor Nick Cokas from 2008 to 2016.) As for Foster, the Canadian star has had four wives — B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2017.

McPhee first spoke about her “close friend” in a November 2017 Health magazine interview amid romance rumors, saying that she was “really, really fond” of Foster.

“I think he’s an incredible person,” the “Open Toes” singer told the outlet at the time. “I’ve known him since I was 21 years old, you know? He produced my first single. So he’s been really good to me. People can say whatever they want.”

McPhee mentioned their previous working relationship in a touching Instagram post the day of their nuptials. “Exactly 13 years ago today my very first single, ‘Somewhere Over The Rainbow,’ was released right after Idol,” she wrote ahead of the ceremony. “Today, I’m marrying the man who produced it. Life is full of beautiful coincidences, isn’t it? Thank you for taking me over the rainbow, David.”

Foster shared a sweet shot of McPhee smiling in a car after their wedding at the time, writing, “I’m in the best seat ever!” The music executive called her “the love of [his] life” on their first anniversary the following year.