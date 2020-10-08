Congratulations are in order for Katharine McPhee and David Foster! The singer is pregnant, multiple sources confirms to Us Weekly.

McPhee, 36, and Foster, 70, first sparked romance rumors in May 2017 and went public with their relationship one year later at the Met Gala. A rep for the American Idol alum confirmed to Us in July 2018 that the twosome were engaged, and they tied the knot the following year.

A source close to the Foster family previously told Us that McPhee “wanted kids right away.”

“Sara and Erin love Katharine and love her for their father,” the source added.

David has five daughters from his previous relationships, including his eldest child, Allison Jones Foster, whom he welcomed when he was 20, but placed up for adoption. They reconnected when she was an adult. The producer welcomed Amy S. Foster, now 44, with his first wife, singer B.J. Cook, whom he was married to from 1972 to 1981, in 1973. He shares Sara, 37, Erin, 35, and Jordan, 32, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer, whom he was married to from 1982 to 1986. He has no children with his third wife, Linda Thompson, whom he was married to from 1991 to 2005, or his fourth wife, Yolanda Hadid. David and the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum tied the knot in 2011 and their divorce was finalized in May 2017.

Back in December 2017, Sara told Us that she and her siblings are supportive of her father’s relationship with the actress.

“We approve of whoever is going to be good to my dad; at the end of the day and we’re very honest about it. If we ever thought that anyone was in something for the wrong reasons, we would be very vocal about it,” the Barely Famous star said at the time. “We just want someone that’s going to treat him well and that cares about him, and I think he’s with someone right now that really does.”

McPhee, meanwhile, was previously married to David Cokas from 2008 to 2016. This will be her first child.