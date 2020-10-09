Getting ready for motherhood! Katharine McPhee appeared to address her pregnancy for the first time in the slickest way possible.

Taking to her Instagram Story on Friday, October 9, for the first time in weeks, the former American Idol contestant shared a video of a present she received from an alcohol company.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” the “Over It” singer, 36, shared while opening up the liquor-filled box.

“Thank you, Aperol Spritz,” she said, adding, “I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

On Thursday, October 8, multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that McPhee is expecting her first child with husband David Foster. The 70-year-old musician already has five daughters from previous relationships: Allison Jones Foster, 50, Amy S. Foster, 47, Sara Foster, 39, Erin Foster, 38, and Jordan Foster, 34.

McPhee and David were first linked in May 2017. After Us confirmed their engagement in July 2018, they tied the knot in June 2019.

In the midst of their engagement, a source told Us that the twosome did “want to have a family” together. A second insider told Us this August that they’re “definitely trying” to conceive their first child.

A few months before the pregnancy news broke, David gushed about the Smash alum’s ability to fit in with his loved ones. “She’s really magical and able to float in and out of all the family dynamics,” the “Never Enough” crooner explained to Us. “It’s amazing to watch because that’s a huge talent — being able to navigate my life.”

McPhee has also earned praise from David’s daughter Erin, who acknowledged the Scorpion alum’s stepmothering skills. “The truth is we really genuinely love Katharine,” she exclusively told Us in September 2019.

“It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly,” the Barely Famous alum continued. “She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So, we’re very grateful for her.”