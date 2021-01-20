Progress report! Pregnant Katharine McPhee gave a baby bump update on Tuesday, January 19.

The actress, 36, promoted a giveaway via Instagram at the time, joking that it does not include “what’s in the oven.”

In the mirror selfie, the Broadway star wore a loosely tied pink coat with fringe, giving a glimpse of her bare stomach. The California native, who accessorized with gold jewelry, cradled her belly in the upload.

Christy Carlson Romano and Meghan King are participating in the giveaway and gushed about her maternity style in the comments. “You look beautiful,” the Even Stevens alum, 36, wrote, while the former Bravo personality, also 36, added, “Adorable! Love this photo!”

McPhee first showed her baby bump on social media last month in a blue coat. “My most AMAZING and BEAUTIFUL GLOWING wife,” David Foster commented on the December 2020 selfie.

Us Weekly confirmed two months prior that the composer, 71, and the American Idol alum are expecting their first child together. (The Grammy winner is already the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.)

The pregnant star subtly addressed the news later that same week. “I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” McPhee said on her Instagram Story in October 2020. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

She and Foster started dating in May 2017 and got engaged the following year. The pair tied the knot in June 2019 in London.

The Canada native was previously married to B.J. Cook from 1972 to 1981, Rebecca Dyer from 1982 to 1986, Linda Thompson from 1991 to 2005 and Yolanda Hadid from 2011 to 2015. As for McPhee, she wed Nick Cokas in 2008, and they called it quits six years later.

Following their nuptials, the Smash alum and Foster were ready to start a family, Erin and Sara said during an August 2019 event. The sisters explained that they “fully expect her to have a child and fully support it.”

A source exclusively told Us in August 2020 that the couple were “definitely trying” to conceive.