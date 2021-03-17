Spilling the beans! Katharine McPhee joked on Wednesday, March 17, that her husband, David Foster, would “kill” her for sharing their baby boy’s name.

“We haven’t said anything [yet] … but his name is Rennie David Foster,” the Country Comfort star, 36, said during a Today With Jenna & Hoda appearance.

The American Idol alum went on to tell Jenna Bush and Hoda Kotb how to spell her 3-week-old’s moniker, adding, “We picked Rennie because I’d actually been in labor for a while, and we didn’t have a name picked out. We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

The newborn’s nickname is Ren, which the Los Angeles native considers “a good” and “strong” name.

McPhee welcomed her son last month, calling motherhood “the best” on Wednesday. “It’s the sweetest,” the singer said. “I mean, I’m in heaven. It’s really been amazing.”

While Rennie is the Broadway star’s first child, her husband, 71, is also the father of Allison, 50, Amy, 47, Sara, 40, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34.

Us Weekly confirmed in October 2020 that the couple were starting a family, one year after their London wedding. The “Open Toes” singer feared an eating disorder relapse while pregnant, she revealed five months later.

“I was suddenly so obsessed with food, starting from this first trimester, and I had such a distortion of the way that I looked,” the actress said during the March 1 episode of “Dr. Berlin’s Informed Pregnancy Podcast. “You’re like, ‘Is this just the eating disordered-version of me or is this actually my body?’ Suddenly, the cues felt really different, and I didn’t know how to interpret them. When I did eat, I would feel really full and it was very confusing. … Suddenly I didn’t have any of it figured out.”

The Smash alum gained 40 pounds during her pregnancy and was “so hard” on herself, ultimately deciding to seek help from a psychiatrist at the time. McPhee explained, “He was just talking through it and asking questions. It made me feel so much better that I wasn’t alone in that headspace.”