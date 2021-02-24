Congratulations, Katharine McPhee! The singer has given birth to her and David Foster’s first child together, a son, Us Weekly confirms.

“Kat McPhee and David Foster are the proud parents of a baby boy,” the new mom’s rep told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 24.

A source went on to tell Us, “Everything went well. Mom and baby are healthy.”

In October, Us confirmed that the American Idol alum, 36, was pregnant with the composer’s sixth child. (The Canada native, 71, previously welcomed Amy, now 47, with his first wife, B.J. Cook, followed by Sara, 39, Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, with his second wife, Rebecca Dyer. David placed his eldest child, Allison, 50, for adoption when he was 20, and they reconnected when she was an adult.)

The Los Angeles native appeared to confirm her pregnancy one day after news broke.

“I just came home and opened this gift from Aperol Spritz, which for those of you who don’t know … it’s one of my favorite drinks and reminds me of being in Capri,” the “Open Toes” singer said on her Instagram Story at the time. “Thank you, Aperol Spritz. I won’t be drinking this anytime soon, wink, wink. But, I’m very excited! Who’s coming over for an Italian-inspired cocktail?”

The reveal came one month after a source exclusively told Us that the couple were “definitely trying” to have a baby.

In August 2019, another insider exclusively told Us that McPhee wanted kids “right away” with the Grammy winner, noting that Sara and Erin were on board.

“[They] love Katharine and love her for their father,” the source added at the time.

The siblings exclusively told Us the following month that they “genuinely love” their stepmom. Erin explained in September 2019: “It takes a very strong, graceful person to come into a family as the fifth wife and have adult daughters who are older than her and do it in a way that really creates inclusion with the family, and she just does it effortlessly. She just makes it really easy for all of us to get along. So we’re very grateful for her.”

David proposed to the Broadway star in July 2018, and they tied the knot the following year in London.

McPhee was previously married to David Cokas from 2008 to 2016. As for the music executive, he wed Cook in 1972, followed by Dyer in 1982, Linda Thompson in 1991 and Yolanda Hadid in 2011.

People was first to report the couple’s baby news.