Giving glimpses! Katharine McPhee showed her Instagram followers her and David Foster’s 1-month-old son Rennie’s adorable nursery.

“My favorite corner,” the American Idol alum, 37, captioned a photo on her Story of a cream armchair beside her son’s white crib. The singer went on to show all of the stuffed animals and pillows in the infant’s sleeping space.

The Los Angeles native and Foster, 71, welcomed their baby boy in February. While Rennie is McPhee’s first child, the composer is already the father of Allison, 51, Amy, 47, Sara, 40 Erin, 38, and Jordan, 34, from previous relationships.

The Country Comfort shared their son’s name three weeks after his birth, joking that she hoped her husband didn’t “kill” her for spilling the beans.

“We don’t want to be that pretentious over the name, but it’s the only kind of thing you can hold on to that feels private,” the “Somewhere Over the Rainbow” singer told Jess Cagle in March. “The cat’s out of the bag. It’s not like we’re the only people who’ve named our child something, but we wanted to keep it as private as long as we could. I’m in trouble, but hopefully, hopefully my husband will not be too mad.”

That same day, she explained the inspiration behind the moniker to Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, calling the name “strong.” The new mom added, “We picked Rennie because I’d actually been in labor for a while, and we didn’t have a name picked out. We had a couple names, but my husband was on a text chain with his sisters and one of his sisters suggested an old family name. It was his great-grandfather’s name, his great-uncle’s name, so it has a long history in his family.”

McPhee noted that her little one’s nickname is Ren, calling him “the best.”

The Smash alum thanked her baby boy the following week for giving her curves as she showed her postpartum body in a brown bikini. She also gave Rennie credit for her boobs in a breast-feeding selfie, writing via Instagram: “Necklace by @communionbyjoy. Boobs by Rennie Foster.”

